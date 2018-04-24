2 measles cases confirmed in Connecticut

Two cases of the measles have been confirmed in Connecticut, according to state health officials.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed on Tuesday that the cases were in New Haven County.

The patients are children under the age of 12 months and resided in the same household. They also traveled internationally and acquired the infections from outside the United States.

The DPH said it is collaborating with local partners to identify contacts and implement control measures.

Exposure to the patients happened between April 11 and 17, the DPH said.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread quickly among unvaccinated people.

However, the majority of people exposed to the disease are not at-risk since most people have been vaccinated or have had it in the past, according to the DPH.

“The single best way to protect yourself and your children from measles is to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Raul Pino., DPH commissioner. “While most people have had the measles vaccination, it’s important to know your vaccination status and to be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles so you can get medical attention.”

Symptoms usually begin to show between 7 and 14 days after exposure.

“In most people, it causes a rash, high fever, conjunctivitis, pink eye, a cough. It’s kind of a respiratory virus," said Dr. Nicholas Bennett, division head of Infectious Disease and Immunology at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

They include a mild-to-moderate fever, a cough, runny nose, red eyes and a sore throat. A short time later, a red or reddish-brown rash appears first on the face at the hairline and spreading downward to the entire body.

When the rash appears, a fever may spike to more than 104 degrees. The rash lasts a few days then disappears in the same order.

People with the disease can be contagious for up to four days.

The Department of Public Health has notified doctors all across the state and are asking them to keep an eye out for potential cases over the next two weeks.

