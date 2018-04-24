Unclaimed $1 million CT Lottery prize set to expire

Anyone who purchased a Powerball ticket back in January may want to recheck it.

According to the Connecticut Lottery, a ticket drawn in the Jan. 6 drawing is worth $1 million and is set to expire on July 5.

Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at the Super Stop & Shop on Farmington Avenue in Kensington.

The numbers were 12 - 29 - 30 - 33 - 61 and the Powerball number was 26.

To claim the prize, a customer scan go to a CT Lottery retailer or the Lottery headquarters in Rocky Hill, where the the ticket can be validated through a terminal.

The CT Lottery said all draw game tickets expire 180 calendar days from the draw date.

It sought to remind players that it will be closed the day before the expiration date in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

More information can be found on the CT Lottery's website here.

