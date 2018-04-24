Police search for suspect in West Hartford, Plainville armed robberies

West Hartford police are searching for this suspect connected to a Plainville and two West Hartford robberies (West Hartford PD)

Police in two towns are searching for a suspect who is connected to three armed robberies.

West Hartford Police said the suspect is believed to have committed the robberies in April at three different gas station.

The first robbery happened on April 19 at the Supreme Gas on Park Road in West Hartford. The suspect also robbed this gas station on April 23.

“This case is obviously important because somebody has a handgun, which increases the possibility of someone getting injured we certainly want to get this person,” said West Hartford Police Lt. Mike Perruccio.

The second happened on April 21 at the Sunoco gas station on New Britain Avenue in Plainville.

“Based on the similarities, all being around the same time and surveillance, we have pretty good reason to believe it's most likely the same suspect,” Perruccio said.

Surveillance video from the store shows the suspect waiting outside for a customer to leave. He then goes in and talks to the clerk before pulling out the gun.

The startled clerk follows the suspects' orders, opening the cash drawer and anxiously waiting for him to leave.

Police say luckily no one was hurt but they want to find this suspect before he strikes again.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a male of average height with a husky build.

In all three robberies, the suspect had a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Hartford Police.

