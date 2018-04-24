Illegal ATV, dirt bike riders cause problems in Newington

The warm weather has brought out ATV and dirt bike riders in several towns.

In some cases, they're riding where they shouldn't.

There was a big ATV bust in Hartford over the weekend where about 10 people were arrested.

Hartford’s not the only community that deals with the problem. Neighbors in Newington said they've seen big packs coming down Hartford Avenue on multiple occasions.

Many times, people can hear them coming before they see them.

A herd of ATV and dirt bike riders drive down main drags ignoring the rules of the road.

Newington residents posted videos on Facebook of about 50 riders coming through Hartford Avenue Sunday afternoon, headed toward the capital city, and they say it certainly hasn't been the first time.

“All you hear is the engine revving and them going down the street. I mean to me I smile but my parents are like oh a bunch of hooligans you know,” said Brennis Lopez, a New Britain resident.

Newington and Wethersfield police helped Hartford in a bust over the weekend where 14 dirt bikes and quads were seized, and 10 people were arrested.

A helicopter from the Department of Homeland Security also assisted.

Eight of those arrested are from out of state, mostly Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The other two are from Hartford and New Britain.

The suspects range in age from a teen to 28-years-old.

“You're not going to come to our city and trample the quality of life the community expects,” said Deputy Chief Brian Foley of the Hartford Police Department.

Newington police couldn't say for sure the video of this group is the same that was busted in Hartford, which is part of the problem.

Officers are only allowed to follow and record the riders, they can't pursue or engage.

“I just saw a few coming up and down. I know there was more after because I kept hearing them coming,” Lopez said.

Hartford has different rules when it comes to seizing the vehicles.

A judge is going to decide what will happen with those dirt bikes and quads that were confiscated in the capital city.

