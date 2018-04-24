Car hits building on Silas Deane Highway

A car hit a building on the Silas Deane Highway on Tuesday (WFSB)

A person was taken to the hospital after a car hit a building on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield.

It happened in the 600-block of the Silas Deane Highway on Tuesday afternoon, around 3 p.m.

Crews at the scene said it was a three-car crash, where two parked cars were hit.

The car then hit the building, but there was no serious damage.

One person was taken to the hospital.

