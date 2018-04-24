PD: 2 arrested in armed New Britain home invasion

Ana Talavera and Michael Alonso were arrested after an armed home invasion (New Britain PD)

New Britain Police have arrested two people in connection with a home invasion.

According to police, Ana Talavera, 30, and Michael Alonso, 39, both of New Britain were arrested for breaking into a home.

The home invasion happened on Monday night at 8:30 p.m.

Talavera and Alonso are accused of forcing their way into an apartment and rummaging through the home.

The victim told police that Alonso displayed a gun during the home invasion, but no one was injured.

Both suspects fled the scene before police arrived, but were quickly found at Talavera’s home on Maple Street.

Police said the victim was known to the suspect.

When police found the suspects, a BB gun was found in Talavera’s home that corroborated the victim’s account of a handgun being displayed.

The motive for the home invasion is unknown at this point.

