Lacrosse team pays tribute to Suffield teen killed in crash

A high school lacrosse team is forging on without their captain on Tuesday after she was tragically killed on I-91 last week.

The game started around 5:30 p.m., but the score, the competition, doesn’t matter.

All thoughts are on Brianna Mailloux and her family.

Her teammates, her classmates, still in shock over her sudden and tragic death.

The game started with a moment of silence for Mailloux. She was the captain of the girl’s lacrosse team in Suffield.

Last week, she was the lone victim in a tragic crash on I-91 in Windsor, where police say she was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The circumstances surrounding that are still being investigated, but here on the field, it was all about remembering the former captain.

After the moment of silence, players on each team, Suffield and Ellington, took the field with one less player.

Before the game, a memorial to Mailloux was painted in the parking lot, all in remembrance of the senior who loved not just this sport, but others.

Mailloux had varsity letters in basketball and soccer too.

The crowd was wearing white, which was another way to pay tribute to the life of Mailloux.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.