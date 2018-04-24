Fire destroys home in East Windsor

Crews from several departments battled a house fire in East Windsor on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at a home on Abbe Road around 4:40 p.m.

East Windsor police said there were delays in the area as crews worked to put out the fire.

According to police, it appeared everyone made it out of the home safely.

The homeowner told first responders that he was the only person in the home. He was able to get all of the family pets out as well.

Crews from East Windsor, South Windsor Ellington and Vernon were at the scene.

Firefighters reported that the fire spread to the woods in the back of the home. However, it was brought under control by the Warehouse Point Fire Department, along with some mutual aid.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact fire marshal Richard Austin at 860-623-7780 or the state fire marshal's office at 860-713-5750.

