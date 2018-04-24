Sports stars say regulation needed if betting is legalized

Two professional sports heroes say if Connecticut decides to legalize sports betting, there must be regulations in place to protect the integrity of their respective sports.

Boston Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell and former New York Mets and New York Yankees star Al Leiter were meeting Tuesday with state lawmakers to discuss legislation still awaiting action.

They were joined by representatives of Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and the Professional Golfers' Association.

Some lawmakers want Connecticut to have a regulatory framework in place in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns a 1992 law forbidding all but Nevada and three other states from authorizing gambling on college and professional sports.

Maxwell says the game and players need to be protected, adding, "you don't want a black eye for the sport."

