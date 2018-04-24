Family, friends mourn death of New London teen

Friends and family of a 17-year-old from New London are mourning his death after he was found unresponsive in his family's home.

The teen, identified as Luis Roman, was a student at New London High School until this past fall when he decided to enroll at the New London Adult Education program.

Emergency crews found Roman in cardiac arrest inside his family’s home on Linden Street around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

He was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

New London police are now investigating his death.

"I'm sorry to hear that, he was a neighbor," said Timothy Martin. "He was a good kid, he used to play basketball when we had to hoop out front."

Tyana Lancaster said she had gone to school with Roman since the sixth grade.

“We just had like eighth grade dance, spring dance, winter dance and then we graduated together in eighth grade,” she said, adding that Roman was at her house just a few weeks ago.

Roman's friends also said he was on the high school's wrestling team.

The New London school's superintendent issued a statement on Wednesday that said "Counselors have been made available to New London High School students since yesterday in the wake of the sad news about Luis. In addition, the school observed a moment of silence in his honor this morning. As you will understand, this is a time of heartache for everyone in the New London family who was privileged to know Luis."

The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call New London police.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.