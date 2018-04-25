Standoff resolved peacefully in Hartford

Police peacefully resolved a standoff with a man on Monroe Street in Hartford early Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

Hartford police officers investigated a call about a man making threats early Wednesday morning and it resulted in a brief standoff.

According to police, they had a heavy presence in the area of Monroe Street in the city's south end.

They said around midnight, a woman called 911 to report that she was involved in a domestic dispute. Her husband was inside the house and threatened her.

When police arrived, the woman ran from the house and told police that two young children were still inside the house and sleeping.

"As I'm told from the on scene commander, the children were largely uninvolved and unaware during the entire incident," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford police. "So I am thankful that's occurring. Our detectives are on scene and they work through these type of situations."

Police said they didn't take any chances because the man had guns in the home.

Officers from the police department's Emergency Response Team as well as negotiators also responded to the scene.

They started a dialogue with the man and he exited within a couple of hours.

No shots were fired and the family is back in the home.

The man was brought to Hartford Hospital for an evaluation.

He is expected to face charges.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.