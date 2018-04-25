Rain tapers off after evening commute

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Rain fell in New Haven on Wednesday (WFSB)

A storm that came up from the south doused the state with a pretty good dose of rain on Wednesday.

After some morning showers, more rain arrived during the afternoon.

The steadier rain has come to an end, but Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said showers and drizzle will linger this evening. There will also be fog in some parts of the state.

"As of late this afternoon, rainfall totals ranged from 0.25” to 0.85”," DePrest said.

The additional rain this evening could bring some rainfall totals to an inch or more, but in most locations, we'll remain under 1 inch.

"Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees," DePrest said.

Scattered showers are possible on Thursday morning, but it'll become partly sunny. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Another storm system develops, bringing the chance for showers on Friday.

"The sky will become cloudy in the morning and rain will arrive around lunchtime or shortly thereafter," DePrest said.

Highs will again be in the 60s.

Most of the shower activity should be gone by Saturday morning. However, a weak cold front could stir up a few more.

"Showers will end Saturday night and the sky will clear," DePrest said.

Cooler air will prevail for Sunday and temps could dip into the 40s Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Highs for the day should span the mid-50s to the low-60s.

Then, a big warm up looks to happen next week with temperatures in the 80s.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

