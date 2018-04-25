SUV slams into building in Branford

A SUV slammed into the entrance of Quest Laboratory on North Main Street in Branford Wednesday morning. (@Cpt_G_Morgan)

A SUV crashed into a building in Branford on Wednesday morning.

Capt. Geoff Morgan of the Branford Police Department said it happened at 144 North Main St. just before 7 a.m.

The vehicle went right into the front entrance of Quest Laboratory.

No one was hurt.

Police said they have since cleared the scene.

An investigation into a cause continues.

