SUV slams into building in Branford

A SUV crashed into a building in Branford on Wednesday morning.
Capt. Geoff Morgan of the Branford Police Department said it happened at 144 North Main St. just before 7 a.m.
The vehicle went right into the front entrance of Quest Laboratory.
No one was hurt.
Police said they have since cleared the scene.
An investigation into a cause continues.
