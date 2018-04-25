Woman arrested for frequently leaving 5-year-old home alone - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Woman arrested for frequently leaving 5-year-old home alone

Michelle Montgomery is accused of frequently leaving her young son home alone in Glastonbury. (Glastonbury police) Michelle Montgomery is accused of frequently leaving her young son home alone in Glastonbury. (Glastonbury police)
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Glastonbury arrested a woman for leaving her young children home alone.

According to officers, 27-year-old Michelle Montgomery frequently left the 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old daughter home alone.

Officers were at the home last Thursday when Montgomery returned.

"It's shocking. I can't, me as a mother, I can't leave my kids by themselves. It's just not right," said Jessica Amaro, a neighbor. 

Amaro is Montogomery's neighbor and has four children. She said this wasn't the first time Montgomery left the boy alone. 

"Personally, I had my daughter outside and sent her a text saying 'you need to get home because your kids are home,' and she came," Amaro said. 

Montgomery was charged with risk of injury and given a $10,000 non-surety bond.

She's due in court on May 2.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and transported the children in the home to a relative's house.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.