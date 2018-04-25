Man police searched Meriden's Hubbard Park for found dead

A search for a missing person was underway at Hubbard Park in Meriden. (WFSB)

Police say a man they were searching for at Meriden's Hubbard Park on Wednesday was found dead.

The unidentified 42-year-old Meriden man was last seen on Sunday. His white truck was found at Hubbard Park.

They said the man was not officially reported missing; however, he may have been experiencing some kind of medical issue.

Police and firefighters responded to Hubbard Park on Wednesday morning. They said the reason for their large response was because of the weather, the terrain and the potential medical issue.

Search dogs were also in the area.

They said a family member found the man's vehicle parked at the park.

It is unclear at this time exactly where the man's body was found.

His identification has not yet been released.

