4.25.18 Cavatelli with roasted Broccoli Rabe & Harissa

Cavatelli with roasted Broccoli Rabe & Harissa
Recipe Provided by Carole Peck of The Good News Restaurant & Bar
Ingredients (6 servings)
1 ¼ lb. broccoli rabe, ends trimmed
¼ c. virgin olive oil
6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 jalapeno, seeded & sliced
2 tsp. harissa
½ tsp. smoked paprika
1 lb. cavatelli
1c. pasta water reserved
½ c. grated parm-reggiano cheese
½ c. mint leaves, chopped
½ c. parsley leaves, chopped
For cooking Cavatelli:
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain and reserve I cup of pasta water. Sprinkle with a small amount of oil to keep from sticking.
Instructions:
Preheat oven 425°
In a bowl toss the broccoli rabe with 2 tbsp. of oil and sprinkle with salt.
Place the broccoli rabe in the oven on a baking sheet about 15 min. until crisp and tendwer then chop.
In a skillet heat the rest of the olive oil, add garlic, jalapeno and harissa and cook over medium heat stirring all the while.
Add broccoli rabe and paprika and cook another 2 min.
Add the cooked cavatelli and reserved pasta water, stir, add ¼ c. parm to the dish.
Cook and stir until pasta is coated with a thick sauce.
Stir in herbs and remaining cheese.
Mangia!