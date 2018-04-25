4.25.18 Cavatelli with roasted Broccoli Rabe & Harissa

Cavatelli with roasted Broccoli Rabe & Harissa

Recipe Provided by Carole Peck of The Good News Restaurant & Bar

Ingredients (6 servings)

1 ¼ lb. broccoli rabe, ends trimmed

¼ c. virgin olive oil

6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 jalapeno, seeded & sliced

2 tsp. harissa

½ tsp. smoked paprika

1 lb. cavatelli

1c. pasta water reserved

½ c. grated parm-reggiano cheese

½ c. mint leaves, chopped

½ c. parsley leaves, chopped

For cooking Cavatelli:

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain and reserve I cup of pasta water. Sprinkle with a small amount of oil to keep from sticking.

Instructions:

Preheat oven 425°

In a bowl toss the broccoli rabe with 2 tbsp. of oil and sprinkle with salt.

Place the broccoli rabe in the oven on a baking sheet about 15 min. until crisp and tendwer then chop.

In a skillet heat the rest of the olive oil, add garlic, jalapeno and harissa and cook over medium heat stirring all the while.

Add broccoli rabe and paprika and cook another 2 min.

Add the cooked cavatelli and reserved pasta water, stir, add ¼ c. parm to the dish.

Cook and stir until pasta is coated with a thick sauce.

Stir in herbs and remaining cheese.

Mangia!