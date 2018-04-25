Off-duty conduct leads to New Haven police sergeant being placed on leave

A New Haven patrol sergeant was placed on administrative leave following off-duty conduct, the police department said on Wednesday.

New Haven's police chief launched an internal investigation into "alleged improprieties" of Sgt. Brian McDermott.

Chief Anthony Campbell called the investigation a personnel matter that's being addressed by the department's internal affairs unit.

Until the investigation is complete, police said McDermott will remain on paid administrative leave.

"It is the policy of the New Haven Police Department and the City of New Haven to withhold details of such investigations while they are ongoing," said Officer David Hartman, public information officer, New Haven Police Department.

Channel 3 is working to gather more details on the story.

