Missing Bozrah man found safe

Thomas Morgan left to go fishing on Tuesday and hasn't been since. (State police)

State police said a man who was reported missing from Bozrah on Wednesday was found safe.

According to troopers, Thomas Morgan was last seen in Bozrah on Tuesday afternoon.

He had left to go fishing.

He was reported missing by police on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, state police said he was found safe.

