PD: Around 100 people found underage drinking in Hamden

Hamden police caught “approximately 100 people” for underage drinking at a bar in Hamden.

Police received numerous complaints about underage drinking at The Clubhouse on Whitney.

On April 20, police responded to the bar for a liquor compliance check.

Patrons were asked for their identification and approximately 100 people were under the age of 21.

Police also seized 42 fraudulent identifications.

According to police, several underage patrons told officers that they were not asked to show identification from the staff.

Numerous infractions were issued.

The Connecticut Liquor Commission is investigating The Clubhouse on Whitney.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.