Manchester man charged with federal child porn offenses

A Manchester man was charged with federal offenses of child pornography.

On Wednesday, Luqman Gotti, formally known as Timothy Pennington, 37, was charged by federal criminal complaint with receiving and soliciting child porn.

According to the criminal complaint, in June of 2017 Gotti and a 13-year-old boy were communicating through the Kik messaging application.

This stated after Gotti responded to an ad the boy had posted on Craigslist.

The boy told Gotti that he was 14-years-old and Gotti asked the boy to send him pictures. Gotti sent the teen a sexually explicit image, and in return, the teen sent pictures of himself to Gotti.

Gotti told the teen he had went to jail because a 14-year-old and then asked the teen for more pictures.

The complaint alleges that Gotti has prior felony convictions under the name of Timothy Pennington in Connecticut for second-degree sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Gotti appeared in court on Wednesday and has been in state custody since November 2017 when he was arrested on related state charges.

If convicted, Gotti faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.