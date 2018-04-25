Senators introduce federal legislation to help homeowners

Connecticut's Democratic U.S. senators are introducing federal legislation to help state homeowners with concrete foundations crumbling due to the presence of an iron sulfide.

One bill would provide $100 million over five years for states like Connecticut with funds to help repair residential structures damaged by pyrrhotite.

A second proposal would create a similar grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy previously sought financial assistance from FEMA for the homeowners but was told the issue didn't constitute an emergency or major disaster.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he and Sen. Chris Murphy can't wait for FEMA "to recognize their responsibilities" and decided to "change the law to force them" to provide funding.

Hundreds of central and eastern Connecticut homeowners are dealing with the problem.

