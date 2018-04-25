Officials: $1.6 million in life insurance benefits claimed

State officials say a large amount of unclaimed life insurance benefits have been returned to Connecticut residents.

Insurance Commissioner Katharine L. Wade says that as of Wednesday, nearly $1.6 million in unclaimed benefits have been returned to people who used the Department's free online life insurance policy locator.

The web tool, launched two years ago, has helped almost 600 people locate life insurance policies and annuity contracts of deceased family members.

Wade says the locator "streamlines and simplifies," the process of searching for a lost life insurance policy while maintaining confidentiality.

Developed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in 2016, the locator has helped recover more than $200 million nationwide.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.