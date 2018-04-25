State trooper injured after tractor trailer hit cruiser on I-95

The camera on the Early Warning Weather Tracker spotted the crash on I-95 (WFSB)

A CT State Police cruiser was hit by a tractor-trailer during a chase along I-95 in Old Saybrook on Wednesday.

The chase happened around 2:30 p.m., police said.

State police officers assisted Old Saybrook police in the chase along I-95 south.

Before the suspect stopped the truck, it hit a state police cruiser causing minor damage.

The chase ended in Madison.

The state trooper was transported to the hospital for evaluation of a minor injury.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.