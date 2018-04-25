State trooper injured after tractor trailer hit cruiser on I-95

A CT State Police cruiser was hit by a tractor-trailer during a chase along I-95 in Old Saybrook on Wednesday.
The chase happened around 2:30 p.m., police said.
State police officers assisted Old Saybrook police in the chase along I-95 south.
Before the suspect stopped the truck, it hit a state police cruiser causing minor damage.
The chase ended in Madison.
The state trooper was transported to the hospital for evaluation of a minor injury.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.