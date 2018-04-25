Police issue silver alert for 4-year-old, mother from Waterbury

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-year-old girl and her mother who are from Waterbury.
Officers said they are looking for 4-year-old Minnelli Berroa-Insogna and her mother Alyssa Insogna.
Family members say they are believed to be living in a car somewhere.
Specific details were not immediately available, only that police said they were looking for them.
Anyone with information should contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.
Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.