Police issue silver alert for 4-year-old, mother from Waterbury

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-year-old girl and her mother who are from Waterbury.

Officers said they are looking for 4-year-old Minnelli Berroa-Insogna and her mother Alyssa Insogna.

Family members say they are believed to be living in a car somewhere.

Specific details were not immediately available, only that police said they were looking for them.

Anyone with information should contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.

