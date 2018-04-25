Naugatuck police mourn the passing of retired K9

The Naugatuck Police Department is mourning the passing of a retired K9.

The department paid their ‘final salute” to K9 Pete.

Naugatuck Police said Pete served his entire career with Naugatuck Police handler Detective Kevin Zanic. He lived with Zanic since retiring several years ago.

Pete was euthanized due to illness on Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.