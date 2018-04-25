Crews battle fire at Hartford church, 12 people inside

A fire started inside a Hartford church on Wednesday evening.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, 12 people were inside the Bible Way Temple Nation church on Main Street when the fire started.

All 12 people were able to get out safely.

The fire started in the basement of the church and the fire department is working to determine a cause.

Crews worked to quickly extinguish the fire.

A portion of Main Street is closed while crews are working.

