Police identify driver killed after stopping to help woman he had hit

Michael Mangeri was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 75 in Windsor Locks after he stopped to help a woman he had just struck with his own. (Family/WFSB)

A man from Windsor Locks was struck and killed by a car Wednesday night while he was helping a woman he had accidentally hit.

Windsor Locks police said 64-year-old Michael Mangeri was driving on Route 75, Ella Grasso Turnpike, Wednesday night when he accidentally hit a woman who was crossing the street near Friendly's.

It happened around 10 p.m.

According to police, 30-year-old Jessica Gelebert of Hartford was hit by a car driven by Mangeri. When Mangeri got out of his car to help the victim, he was then hit but a car driven by 30-year-old Brian Root of Agawam, MA.

Mangeri was taken to the hospital where he died.

"I think that’s what you want to do. You want to stop. You want to address the issue when you’re in an accident, especially if there’s someone injured. I believe he was trying to do the right thing," said Windsor Locks Police Lt. Paul Cherniack.

The incident happened in front of a number of eyewitnesses. One told Channel 3 that Gelebert is an employee at the restaurant and Wednesday was her first day. She was trying to cross the street at the time.

Police said they're trying to piece together how it all happened.

A friend of 50 years told Channel 3 that Mangeri loved his wife and children more than anything in the world.

The 63-year-old grew up in Enfield and in most recent years called Windsor Locks home.

Friends say he pitched in his softball league for 20 years.

“He was just a fantastic guy. I know he’s going to heaven for saving somebody’s life,” said John Rose, of Enfield. "I’m sure she would’ve been struck if he didn’t get out of the car and try to help her anyway. He probably saved her life."

Police said the crash is still under investigation and could not comment on any potential charges.

Over the last 14 years police say there have been six fatalities on Route 75.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.