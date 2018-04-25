Tractor-trailer involved in police pursuit on I-95, hit police cruiser

State Police arrested a man after a police pursuit on I-95 in Old Saybrook on Wednesday.

The Old Saybrook Police Department was assisting the FBI with locating a wanted fugitive.

Michael Salvaggi Sr. of Pennsylvania was wanted on numerous arrest warrants in various states.

Police located Salvaggi’s Peterbilt tractor unit near Exit 67.

He engaged Old Saybrook Police in a pursuit when they attempted to pull him over.

Troopers from Troop F joined the pursuit when it started on the highway.

According to police, Salvaggi swerved right and intentionally hit a state police cruiser.

The trooper suffered minor injuries.

Salvaggi attempted to run away but was caught after a brief foot pursuit.

Salvaggi was charged with engaging in a pursuit, reckless driving and several other charges.

He is held on a $1 million bond and will be in court on Thursday.

