MGM to open Springfield casino in August

MGM Resorts International will open the doors to MGM Springfield, New England’s first integrated luxury resort and entertainment destination, on Friday, August 24, 2018.

“A testament to a decade of collaboration between the City of Springfield and MGM Resorts, MGM Springfield will pay tribute to the city’s legacy and celebrate its bright future, while introducing a stellar array of hospitality and entertainment experiences that will attract guests from New England and beyond,” Michael Mathis, President of MGM Springfield said in a press release.

“We are incredibly proud to debut what we believe will become the region’s premier entertainment destination and play a role in an exciting renaissance for Springfield.”

The resort casino will feature a boutique-style five-story hotel featuring 250 eclectic guestrooms inspired by the historic significance, iconic architecture and literary legacy of its urban surroundings.

The resort will also offer dining experiences including Cal Mare by award-winning chef Michael Mina, The Chandler Steak House, and MGM's signature TAP sports bar.

The 8,000-seat MassMutual Center is MGM Springfield's official entertainment venue, serving as the home for large-scale conventions and events.

The heart of the resort is the 125,000 square foot gaming facility with about 2,550 slot machines, 120 gaming tables, a poker room and a high-limit VIP area.

