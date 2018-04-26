Trooper crashes en route to domestic disturbance

A Connecticut State Trooper was injured on the way to a domestic disturbance in Mansfield Wednesday night.

According to police, the trooper crashed into a tree after hydroplaning on Rt. 6 in Mansfield.

Police said the trooper's lights and sirens were activated a the time of the crash.

The trooper was transported to Windham Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and was treated and released.

