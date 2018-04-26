Norwalk police make child porn arrest on Canadian Mountie tip

Eddie Zapata was arrested on child pornography charges after Norwalk police learned he had been communicating with a 13-year-old Canadian girl on the internet. (Norwalk police)

Acting on a tip from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Norwalk police were able to make a child pornography arrest.

Eddie Zapata, 22, was charged with enticing a minor, impairing the morals of a child and child pornography possession.

Police said they were contacted by the Department of Homeland Security in Nov. 2017.

Homeland Security received a referral from the Canadian Mounties. The RCMP said they received a complaint that there was inappropriate internet communication between a 13-year-old Canadian girl and Zapata in Norwalk.

Detectives in Norwalk executed a search and seizure warrant in January at Zapata's Suncrest Road home.

Several devices were seized. They said they were able to determine that contact had been made between Zapata and the Canadian girl.

Detectives said they learned that the suspect also communicated with a 12-year-old girl from Florida.

Two warrants were applied for and granted.

Zapata turned himself in on Wednesday.

The first warrant charged him with enticing a minor by computer and risk of injury/impairing morals of a child.

The second charged him with risk of injury/impairing the morals of a child, importing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Zapata's bond was set at $200,000.

