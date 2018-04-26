Newington police seek Sunoco robbery suspect

Police in Newington are hoping the public can help identify a man who robbed a gas station.

They said it happened Wednesday around 9:45 p.m. at the Sunoco on the corner of Routes 5 and 15.

The suspect had a gun, police said.

No one was hurt.

However, the suspect got away with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Newington police at 860-666-8445.

Callers can remain anonymous.

