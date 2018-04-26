Vernon home invasion suspects stole several firearms

Vernon police are investigating a home invasion and robbery that happened on Wednesday evening.

Police said the victim had gotten home from work around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when he was attacked by three “middle aged black males.”

The victim told police the men were armed with handguns and tied him up inside the house.

The suspects reportedly stole several firearms from the house.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

It is believed this is not a random act, and police said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information should contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.

