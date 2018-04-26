University of New Haven students prepare for the worst with mass casualty drill

Students at the University of New Haven took part in a mass casualty drill on Thursday. (WFSB)

Just days after a van driver struck and killed 10 people in Toronto, students at the University of New Haven took part in a mass casualty drill on campus.

They said the scenario on Thursday closely resembled the attack in Canada and others that have happened.

“A lot of times you learn stuff in the classroom but you don’t have a full grasp of what you’re doing until you put it into action and until you actually do it," said Mary Phair, junior, Fire Science Arson Investigation.

The scenario for Thursday's drill involved a car driven by what turns out to be a terrorist who plowed into a crowd of people injuring some and killing others.

UNH students and mannequins portrayed the victims.

Paramedicine students rushed to their side for care.

Fire science students extricated the driver from the car and lifted debris from the hood and roof while criminal justice, national security and forensic science students investigated and processed the scene.

Students from the broadcast communications club were also there to gather and report information as the situation unfolded.

“All of this will be going on at the same time so as to play out the roles they would have," said Ken Gray, a lecturer at UNH.

Gray said the drill gives students the chance to come together as a team and work through a scenario that's become far too common in today's world.

“You’re seeing vehicles used as weapons for the last couple of years," Gray said. "It’s something that’s real world, something we should be ready to do.”

The students saw the scenario through until an arrest was made.

