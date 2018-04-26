Wesleyan president to ask Board of Trustees to revoke Cosby's honorary degree

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

On Thursday, comedian and actor Bill Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

After the verdict was announced, Wesleyan President Michael Roth announced that he would ask the Board of Trustees to revoke Cosby’s honorary degree.

Cosby was awarded an honorary degree at Wesleyan University in 1987.

The matter is expected to come up during the Board of Trustees’ meeting in May.

Cosby, 80, could end up spending his final years in prison after a jury concluded he sexually violated Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He claimed the encounter was consensual.

