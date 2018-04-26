Mom looking to thank Good Samaritan who found car keys

A woman is trying to find the person who found her car keys at Sleeping Giant State Park (WFSB)

It’s like finding a needle in a haystack. Imagine losing your car keys while out hiking.

A single mom from Meriden lost her only set of keys at Sleeping Giant State Park Monday morning.

Amazingly someone found them, but now she’s trying to find the unknown Good Samaritan to thank them.

“It was right here, tied up pretty much just like this,” said April Cicarella.

She said she panicked at Sleeping Giant State Park on Monday when she realized her keys were gone.

“I went back, straight back up the mountain and I retraced my steps for gosh, 2 hours at least, crying, looking everywhere. I had a couple of hikers who were actually helping me look too,” she said.

After searching for hours, without any luck, April headed back to her car, coming to terms that she’d have to miss work, call a locksmith, and get her car towed.

She was stunned to find her keys tied to her roof rack.

She doesn’t know if they were found on a trail or right in the parking lot, but she’s thankful, someone took the time and the effort to try and get them back to her.

“I was so excited, I couldn’t believe that somebody had found them and found my car, and just tied them there with a red lanyard, which I promise I will now use from now on when I hike,” Cicarella said.

Many people have probably misplaced a car key once or twice in their lives, only to find it later.

But losing a car key in a state park like Sleeping Giant, that’s a completely different scenario and because of that, April says she’ll be forever grateful to whoever found it.

“I’m so thankful, they have no idea the hardship this would have caused, I’m a single parent, I live paycheck to paycheck, my son is special needs, we have doctor’s appointments we have to make, to and from child care, this would have caused so much stress, and I’m so, so thankful, I would love to say thank you,” Cicarella said.

