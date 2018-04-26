Scot heads to South Windsor

Channel 3 went to South Windsor to kick off 20 Towns in Twenty Days (WFSB)

Channel 3 has kicked off its series for 20 Towns in Twenty Days, starting with South Windsor.

Incorporated in 1845, the town of South Windsor, home to about 26,000 people, has got it all -- History, farming, shopping, and recreation.

Channel 3’s tour of South Windsor, located 8 miles north of Hartford and to the east of the Connecticut River, began at the Wood Memorial Library and Museum.

Executive Director of the library and museum Carolyn Venne shared more about the facility, saying the wood inside has been there since 1927.

“It's been a public library all that time, instead of being run by the town. We're a nonprofit organization and we offer cultural programming for child and families and adults in addition to being a public library that is still on a card catalog system,” Venne said.

Channel 3 moved down the street to check out the post office.

The post office is one of the oldest continuously-operated post offices in the country and sits next to the old general store.

South Windsor is also popular when it comes to biking.

“In fact, it's become really popular over the past five years. We see a lot of people commuting to work, a lot of people there's a lot of bike groups, we have a lot of people that ride for recreational wise, you'll see a lot down Main Street and we've also started a fourth grade bicycle program in South Windsor, it's in all the elementary schools,” Venne said.

The next stop was farm country, where Channel 3 met up with Ed Kasheta.

“We've been doing it since 1905 my great-grandfather started it was a tobacco farm, because tobacco was king in the CT valley and ever since then with the changing face of agriculture. We went into vegetables we grew 150 acres of potatoes and now our main crop is grain corn about 400 acres,” he said.

His dad, Ed Sr. is going to be 96 on May 4, and was behind the tractor getting the fields ready for this year’s crops when Channel 3 stopped by.

South Windsor is also known for its little lambs at Raymond Family Farm, which has been in the family since 1832.

There are roughly 70 sheep, and the sheep have been there since the 1960s.

Also in South Windsor are the Promenade Shoppes at Evergreen Walk, with over 60 stores and restaurants.

Also featured was the Connecticut Valley Brewing Company, which opened in October. They have about 12 beers on tap, and all of the beer is made at the facility.

