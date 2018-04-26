Rain, flooding closes part of Hamden's linear trail

Part of the Hamden linear trail is closed because of flooding (WFSB)

A popular trail is now off limits.

Hamden shut down part of the Farmington Canal Linear Park after the recent rain made quite the mess.

The town said it had to close off part of the trail to keep users safe.

Rain has made a mess before, but officials said it’s gotten worse.

“It’s been a troubled area of the canal line for quite a while now, but it’s at its worst that we’ve seen in many, many years,” said Craig Cesare, director of Hamden Public Works.

In order to make sure walkers, runners and bikers stay safe, Cesare ordered a roughly half-mile stretch of the canal line closed, from the Dixwell Avenue overpass to Skiff Street.

“There’s a very low spot there that was essentially built through the wetlands and there’s nowhere at all for the water to drain, and it’s been pooling. When we had the last heavy rains, there was over a foot of water, covering the entire area,” Cesare said.

While part of the park is closed for safety, it doesn’t mean those who enjoy it, can’t get in their exercise.

There are entrances at both ends where its detoured and there is a connecting sidewalk that goes from the entrance on Dixwell to the entrance on Skiff, so there is a way to continue walking safely.

Officials said the water usually recedes in a few days.

The public works department said some people have reached out to the town engineer to see if they can come up with a remedy to avoid the flooding, like raising that part of the trail.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.