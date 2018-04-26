Concerns expressed over plan to cover Rocky Hill landfill with contaminated soil

Residents in Rocky Hill expressed concerns at a meeting over a plan to put contaminated soil on a landfill in town.

They got to hear why the soil is needed to properly close out a landfill.

The landfill on Meadow Road near the Rocky Hill ferry needs to be closed and estimates put the cost at more than $3 million.

The landowners don't have that money, so they're proposing an idea where companies would pay them to dump their contaminated soil in the landfill.

That idea has been met with resistance from homeowners. On Wednesday at the public hearing, the landowners explained why it's not a bad option.

“It's not contaminated soil. It's what's used in Connecticut every day to close landfills. Right now, it's a hazard because it's leeching. That's really the concern,” said Leeann Greco, landowner.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection needs to approve the proposal before the town signs off on it.

If approved, landowners expect action to begin by the end of the year.

