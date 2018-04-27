Connecticut colleges debate revoking Bill Cosby's honorary degrees

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

On the heels of an aggravated assault conviction against Bill Cosby, some Connecticut colleges are debating whether or not to revoke the degrees they gave the comedian.

One of those schools is Wesleyan University in Middletown, which bestowed the degree upon him in 1987.

The university's president asked the Board of Directors to consider taking it away.

The board may discuss it during a meeting on May 25.

It's a debate that's happening in college boardrooms across the country.

Even before Thursday's verdict, more than 20 colleges and universities across the U.S. took away Cosby's honorary degrees in light of the allegations against him.

The University of Connecticut did it in 2016.

Yale University hasn't done it, despite calls from alumni and students to do so. Thursday, however, the school's Board of Trustees said it will be reviewing it.

The 80-year-old Cosby was on Trial for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in Pennsylvania in 2004.

He first faced charges for the attack in 2015 after deposition from Constand's 2005 civil case against the comedian was unsealed.

In the case, Cosby admitted to giving quaaludes to women with whom he wanted to have sex.

That trial ended in a hung jury in 2017.

The second trial started just three weeks ago. Five additional accusers were allowed to testify against Cosby.

There was just one additional accuser in the previous trial.

"It is also a victory for womanhood and it is a victory for all sexual assault survivors, female and male," said Lili Bernard, one of Cosby's accusers.

"We are very disappointed in the verdict," said Tom Mesereau, Cosby's attorney. "We don't think Mr. Cosby is guilty of anything and the fight is not over."

Cosby faces 30 years in prison.

