Shake Shack to open 4th Connecticut location

Shake Shack will open it's fourth Connecticut location on Friday morning in West Hartford.

The West Hartford restaurant will be located at Corbin's Corner, 1445 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT.

Other locations in the state include Darien, New Haven and Westport.

In addition to the "Shake Shack classics," the West Hartford location will be spinning up a selection of custom frozen custard concretes.

Patrons can also wash down burgers and fries with some local brews. Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer told Channel 3 that he attended Trinity College - where his daughter Gretchen goes to school now.

"I've still got some great ties to Trinity. The most important one is that I have a daughter, Gretchen, who goes to Trinity and I'm also a trustee on the board," Meyer said Thursday.

Meyer said he always wanted to open a location near his alma mater, and said West Hartford offers a great opportunity.

"I have some roots. That used to be a Sears automotive store, and getting your tires changes, that was a big deal. Really I think it's a great location it's an easy commute if you live in Hartford," Meyer said.

The influence for the menu came from his experiences of growing up in Missouri and attending Trinity. Meyer says he fell in love with some local favorites as well as Italian food while studying abroad in Italy.

However, he said it was his childhood favorites that really impacted the menu.

"Eating smashed burgers from Steak and Shake, amazing milk shakes from Crown Candy Kitchen. It's really bringing those childhood memories that informed the food at Shake Shack," Meyer said.

The West Hartford Location opens Friday at 11 a.m.

