Construction worker who died after fall in Vernon identified

Police have identified the female construction worker who died after suffering a fall in Vernon Friday morning.

According to police, the worker fell through a hole in the first floor of a Grand Lofts Luxury Apartments building on the Hartford Turnpike. It happened around 7:30 a.m.

Police initially said the woman, identified as 55-year-old Anita Goodwin of Broadbrook, suffered life-threatening injuries.

LIFE STAR transported her to Hartford Hospital where she died.

Police said this is the third incident they have responded to at the complex.

The complex is being built and managed by the Santini family.

"The Santini Family and Team are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred on our job site today, and our hearts are with Anita’s family. We are a close-knit family of employees, contractors, and other partners, and they all mean a great deal to us. We’d like to thank the first responders for the incredible work in responding to this accident. We are working with investigators to review the circumstances which caused this tragedy to occur," a statement said.

OSHA, the building inspector, Vernon police detectives, and the fire marshal all responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

"I know that a year or so ago down below a worker fell off the roof and broke his neck," said Phyllis Diulio, who used to live in the Mount Vernon Apartments and moved into the senior mobile homes next door in 2014.

The Diulios made complaints about the constant construction since and said they've recognized some safety issues.

"We're in a senior community. The old people like to see what's going on they're hearing all the noise and there are some older people that walk around. Now these foundations are wide open. I mean you trip you're going to fall down into it," Joseph Diulio said.

