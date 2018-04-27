Rain today could be heavy at times

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

After a day-long reprieve, April showers continued on Friday with a weak storm system.

The rain started falling across the state a little before lunchtime on Friday.

"After a dry start with limited sunshine, expect periods of rain [Friday] afternoon, ending by/around the evening commute," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.

Temperature-wise, it'll be a cool day with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s.

A cold front is expected to impact the weekend, but it's not supposed to arrive until Saturday night.

"That means most of [Saturday] will be nice with partly sunny skies and milder temperatures," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Highs will range from the 60s at the coast to 70-75 inland."

There is a chance for rain by late afternoon or evening as the cold front approaches. Lows may range between 45 and 50 degrees.

"Behind the front, we trend cooler Sunday with highs only in the 50s," Dixon said.

A few more scattered showers may pop up Sunday afternoon.

A cool northwest wind will develop and could gust between 20 and 30 mph.

Highs for Sunday will only be near 60 degrees.

By the evening, temps may drop into the 30s.

Haney said the big warm up for next week remains in the forecast, but it will be delayed by a day or two.

"The biggest change in the forecast is for Monday," he said. "It now looks like we’ll have a breezy, cool day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s."

For Tuesday, the models differ a bit in terms of the temperature swing. One delays the warm up until Wednesday.

However, Haney went with a Tuesday forecast of mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s to near 80.

"Then the warming trend kicks in," Dixon said. "Eighty or higher still looks likely by Wednesday and Thursday."

