Wife of slain UConn professor scheduled to enter plea today

A woman accused of murdering her husband, a University of Connecticut professor, is scheduled to enter a plea on Friday.

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi is facing charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence following the death of 84-year-old Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi.

Pierluigi Bigazzi's body was found on Feb. 5 in the basement of their home in Burlington.

The longtime UConn School of Medicine professor was found during a well-being check. He had not been heard from since Aug. 2017.

The school believed he had been working from home.

However, investigators were unsure as to exactly when he had been killed.

Documents said it may have happened earlier in the summer.

Kosuda-Bigazzi claimed she did it in self-defense.

She is scheduled to face a judge in New Britain.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.