Man suffers leg injury by fallen tree

A man was injured by a fallen tree in Colchester on Friday (WFSB)

A man suffered a leg injury Friday morning when a tree fell on him.

It happened in Colchester, just off Settlers Lane a little before 9:30 a.m.

Officials said a homeowner was cutting a tree in his backyard when it fell on him.

He was taken to Hartford Hospital via LIFE STAR.

