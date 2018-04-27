Man suffers leg injury by fallen tree

A man suffered a leg injury Friday morning when a tree fell on him.
It happened in Colchester, just off Settlers Lane a little before 9:30 a.m.
Officials said a homeowner was cutting a tree in his backyard when it fell on him.
He was taken to Hartford Hospital via LIFE STAR.
