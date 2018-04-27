Connecticut college deficit could cause tuition increases

Connecticut colleges and universities are considering tuition increases after the New England Association of Schools and Colleges dismissed a plan by CSCU.

On Tuesday, the NEASC ruled to dismiss a plan to consolidate the system in order to save money.

On Friday, the CSCU President Mark Ojakian sent a letter to the Connecticut General Assembly saying without the savings from the community consolidation, the colleges will be financially insolvent by 2020.

The system is facing a deficit of $35.3 million and a $144 million in cumulative deficits by 2021.

Ojakian said if the defect is based solely on tuition and fee increases, tuition at community colleges would more than double.

Community college tuition would increase from $4,276 to $10,200 per year by 2021.

This price would be higher than current tuition for a state university in Connecticut.

Ojakian said the satiation for state universities and Charter Oak State College is equally dire.

The state universities are projecting a $15.4 million deficit for 2019 and would be insolvent by 2021.

In order to cover the deficit, Ojakian said state universities would have to increase their tuition and fees from $10,526 to $15,158 per year. Charter Oak State College would have to increase from $7,702 to $14,000 per year by 2021.

Ojakian asked the General Assembly to consider their decisions to help close the budget deficit.

