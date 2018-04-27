Window of occupied school bus shattered by BBs in New London

A school bus in New London that was occupied by students had a window shattered by a BB or pellet gun.

Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the property of New London High School.

The BBs or pellets came from a moving vehicle, police revealed.

The projectiles struck the back window of the bus and shattered it.

There were five students on the bus along with the bus driver, but no one was injured.

Police said they have identified the people who were involved and arrests are pending. School officials said there were some students who were involved in this incident.

They also said there are no indications that the students, staff or anyone else at the high school were in danger.

Students at the high school say the crime doesn't make them feel unsafe, but they are surprised something like this happened on their campus in broad daylight.

"It's kind of concerning because like you just don't expect someone to shoot a bus with a BB gun. That's weird," said Marissa Parker, a junior at New London High School.

Police said they believe the incident was isolated.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.