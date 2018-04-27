Police use I-95 crash as reminder for highway safety

State Police are reminding CT drivers of highway safety after four tractor-trailers and a car were involved in a serious crash on Tuesday morning.

Police said around 12:20 a.m., they responded a crash on I-95 northbound in West Haven for a crash.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found four tractor-trailers and a Toyota involved in the crash.

According to state police, three of tractor-trailers and the Toyota were traveling in the right lane when traffic began to slow for a construction zone.

The fourth tractor-trailer didn’t slow down and hit the Toyota from behind, lodging it into the tractor-trailer in front of it. The Toyota became sandwiched between two tractor-trailers.

Three of the tractor-trailers and the Toyota had serious damage and only two of the drivers were brought to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer at fault was issued an infraction.

The driver of the Toyota, Margaret Murolo of New Haven was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital for serious injuries.

State Police are reminding drivers to pay attention to highway signs, reduce speed when approaching construction zone, and don’t follow too closely.

