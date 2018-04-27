Deported Mexican man charged with illegally reentering the country several times

A man who is a citizen of Mexico was charged with illegally reentering the country after being deported several times.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 42-year-old Jose Del Carmen Hernandez Hernandez who last resided in Hartford, appeared before a judge on Friday.

He pleaded not guilty.

Court documents showed that between 1999 and 2009, Hernandez had multiple state convictions for assault, threatening and operating under the influence.

He was deported to 2009, only to illegally come back to Connecticut and be convicted of evasion with injury and criminal mischief.

In 2013 he was arrested again on breach of peace and criminal mischief offenses.

At that point, he was identified, charged and convicted by federal immigration authorities for reentering the country.

He was deported again in 2014 after serving prison time.

In Nov. 2015, he resurfaced in Connecticut and was arrested by Hartford police for driving under the influence. After serving time for that and other convictions, he was deported again to Mexico in 2017.

He came back once again in 2018 only be be arrested by Hartford police for more driving violations.

He's since been detained.

Hernandez now faces a maximum imprisonment term of 10 years.

