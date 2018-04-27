State Police hosting Drug Take-Back Day for unwanted prescriptions

Connecticut State Police are giving the public an opportunity to get rid of their unwanted prescriptions on Drug Take-Back Day.
On Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., state police and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give people the opportunity to rid of their prescriptions.
State police said this is a way to prevent pill abuse and theft by people ridding their homes of dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
Residents can visit any State Police Collection Site for National Drug Take-Back Day.
The locations of the sites are listed below:
Troop A-Southbury 90 Lakeside Road, Southbury
Troop B-North Canaan 463B Ashley Falls Road, North Canaan
Troop C-Tolland 1320 Tolland Stage Road, Tolland
Troop D-Danielson 55 Wescott Road, Danielson
Troop E-Montville off I-395, Uncasville
Troop F-Westbrook 315 Spencer Plains Road, Westbrook
Troop G-Bridgeport 149 Prospect Street, Bridgeport
Troop H-Hartford 100R Washington Street, Hartford
Troop I-Bethany 631 Amity Road, Bethany
Troop K-Colchester 15A Old Hartford Road, Colchester
Troop L-Litchfield 452A Bantam Road, Litchfield
Troop C Resident State Trooper’s Offices:
Ellington 33 Arbor Way, Ellington
Somers 619 Main Street, Somers
Stafford 2 Main Street, Stafford Springs
Tolland 1320 Tolland Stage Road, Tolland
Troop L Resident State Trooper’s Offices:
Bethlehem 36 Main Street South, Bethlehem
Burlington 200 Spielman Highway, Burlington
Kent 41 Kent Green Blvd, Kent
Washington 109 Bee Brook Road, Route 47, Washington
Woodbury 271 Main Street South, Woodbury
