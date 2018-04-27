State Police hosting Drug Take-Back Day for unwanted prescriptions

Connecticut State Police are giving the public an opportunity to get rid of their unwanted prescriptions on Drug Take-Back Day.

On Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., state police and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give people the opportunity to rid of their prescriptions.

State police said this is a way to prevent pill abuse and theft by people ridding their homes of dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Residents can visit any State Police Collection Site for National Drug Take-Back Day.

The locations of the sites are listed below:

Troop A-Southbury 90 Lakeside Road, Southbury

Troop B-North Canaan 463B Ashley Falls Road, North Canaan

Troop C-Tolland 1320 Tolland Stage Road, Tolland

Troop D-Danielson 55 Wescott Road, Danielson

Troop E-Montville off I-395, Uncasville

Troop F-Westbrook 315 Spencer Plains Road, Westbrook

Troop G-Bridgeport 149 Prospect Street, Bridgeport

Troop H-Hartford 100R Washington Street, Hartford

Troop I-Bethany 631 Amity Road, Bethany

Troop K-Colchester 15A Old Hartford Road, Colchester

Troop L-Litchfield 452A Bantam Road, Litchfield

Troop C Resident State Trooper’s Offices:

Ellington 33 Arbor Way, Ellington

Somers 619 Main Street, Somers

Stafford 2 Main Street, Stafford Springs

Tolland 1320 Tolland Stage Road, Tolland

Troop L Resident State Trooper’s Offices:

Bethlehem 36 Main Street South, Bethlehem

Burlington 200 Spielman Highway, Burlington

Kent 41 Kent Green Blvd, Kent

Washington 109 Bee Brook Road, Route 47, Washington

Woodbury 271 Main Street South, Woodbury

