State Police hosting Drug Take-Back Day for unwanted prescriptions

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police are giving the public an opportunity to get rid of their unwanted prescriptions on Drug Take-Back Day.

On Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., state police and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give people the opportunity to rid of their prescriptions.

State police said this is a way to prevent pill abuse and theft by people ridding their homes of dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Residents can visit any State Police Collection Site for National Drug Take-Back Day.

The locations of the sites are listed below:

Troop A-Southbury                                         90 Lakeside Road, Southbury
Troop B-North Canaan                                   463B Ashley Falls Road, North Canaan
Troop C-Tolland                                             1320 Tolland Stage Road, Tolland

Troop D-Danielson                                          55 Wescott Road, Danielson
Troop E-Montville                                           off I-395, Uncasville
Troop F-Westbrook                                        315 Spencer Plains Road, Westbrook
Troop G-Bridgeport                                        149 Prospect Street, Bridgeport
Troop H-Hartford                                             100R Washington Street, Hartford
Troop I-Bethany                                               631 Amity Road, Bethany
Troop K-Colchester                                         15A Old Hartford Road, Colchester
Troop L-Litchfield                                             452A Bantam Road, Litchfield

Troop C Resident State Trooper’s Offices:

Ellington                                                              33 Arbor Way, Ellington

Somers                                                                619 Main Street, Somers

Stafford                                                                2 Main Street, Stafford Springs

Tolland                                                                 1320 Tolland Stage Road, Tolland

Troop L Resident State Trooper’s Offices:

Bethlehem                                                          36 Main Street South, Bethlehem

Burlington                                                           200 Spielman Highway, Burlington

Kent                                                                    41 Kent Green Blvd, Kent

Washington                                                        109 Bee Brook Road, Route 47, Washington

Woodbury                                                           271 Main Street South, Woodbury

